Prosecution lacks evidence linking Revilla to 'ghost' projects, says lawyers

Defense lawyers for former Senator Bong Revilla argued Monday that prosecutors have failed to establish any link between the legislator and alleged irregularities in a Bulacan flood control project as his bail hearing opened at the Sandiganbayan.

The hearing, which began 6 April centers on a malversation case involving a P92.8 million project in Pandi, Bulacan, which investigators previously characterized as a "ghost" project.

Atty. Reody Anthony Balisi, representing Revilla, said testimony from the first two witnesses—representatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -- actually bolstered the senator’s defense.

"We have seen from the testimonies and even from the prosecution’s own documents that there is no participation at all on the part of the former senator," Balisi said.

According to the defense, the DPWH testimony indicated that construction activities did occur, countering allegations that the project was entirely non-existent.

Balisi stressed that regardless of the project's status, no evidence has surfaced to connect Revilla to the procurement or implementation phases.

"We will confront the witnesses with our questions and evidence," Balisi said, describing the defense strategy as a systematic effort to dismantle the prosecution's claims.

The bail proceedings are scheduled to last 10 days. The prosecution intends to present up to 20 witnesses, including a former government official expected to testify as a state witness.

The defense maintains that the case remains weak and lacks the documentary or testimonial weight required to prove Revilla's involvement in the alleged irregularities.

The hearings are set to continue throughout the week.