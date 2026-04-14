James Go buys P100-M URC shares

The move comes as URC’s share price declined by more than 10 percent since the start of the year, despite the firm raising its dividend payout by 5 percent.

Share buyback program

The company has also been actively supporting its stock through a share buyback program, having already repurchased 67 million shares worth P6.65 billion out of its P8 billion allocation.

Market observers view insider buying during periods of volatility as a signal of confidence in a company’s long-term prospects. Go, who serves as URC chair emeritus, has historically taken similar positions during market downturns.

URC, known for brands such as Jack ‘n Jill and C2, reported sales of P168 billion for the past year, up 4 percent, while net income slipped 4 percent to P11 billion.