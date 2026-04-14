James Go acquires P100M URC shares

Tycoon James L. Go moved to bolster investor confidence in Universal Robina Corp., acquiring nearly P100 million worth of shares as market sentiment weakened amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Stock exchange disclosures showed Go purchased around 1.6 million shares over two trading days at prices ranging from P61.80 to P62.65 per share. The transaction increased his holdings in the company to about 5.67 million shares.