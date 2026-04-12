Cops recapture 12 escapees, 3 remain

Recovery operations were immediately launched in coordination with the Guadalupe Police Station 9, Mobile Patrol Unit and SWAT personnel, who conducted search and retrieval efforts.

As a result of the swift police response, eight CICLs were immediately recovered.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, two more CICLs were located and safely returned to the facility, followed by another two shortly after.

Operations are ongoing to recover the remaining three escapees.

Ylanan assured the public that all necessary measures are being undertaken to locate the remaining individuals and maintain peace and order in the area.

The CCPO also appealed to the public for cooperation, urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing CICLs to report to the nearest police station or through emergency hotlines.