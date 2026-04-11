SPD arrests over 2,500 ordinance violators

The Southern Police District (SPD) apprehended 2,566 violators of various local ordinances through a district-wide synchronized oplan bulabog/halugad from 10 to 11 April 2026.

Key violations included drinking and smoking in public places (898), curfew violations by minors (386), roaming without shirts (292), using of karaoke beyond the allowed time (216), illegal structure and obstruction subject to road clearing operations (269), littering and urination in public areas (286), and vandalism (21).