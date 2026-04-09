Metro ordinance violations near 50K

The number of people apprehended for local ordinance violations in Metro Manila has nearly reached 50,000 in just three days as the Philippine National Police (PNP) intensifies its “Safer Cities” initiative.
Data released Thursday by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) shows that 23,376 violators were recorded between 7 and 8 April, following the 24,881 individuals caught during the first 24 hours of the operation.
This brings the three-day total to 48,257 apprehensions.
The Southern Police District reported the highest number of apprehensions with 9,503. Other figures included 4,336 in Quezon City, 3,878 in the Northern district, 2,916 in the Eastern district, and 2,743 in Manila.
Of the total number of individuals stopped by police, 15,584 were warned and released, 7,389 were fined, and 403 face court charges.
The most frequent offenses involved public drinking and smoking, with 7,300 cases. Other common violations included 2,543 cases of individuals being shirtless in public, 2,070 minor curfew violations, and 572 noise complaints related to videoke or karaoke use.
An additional 12,485 cases were recorded for various infractions such as loitering and public disturbance.
PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the figures reflect the steady implementation of police efforts on the ground and cited that the environment becomes more orderly when the police are present and urged the public to cooperate with simple community rules.
The PNP reminded residents to observe proper decorum, including wearing appropriate clothing in public and ensuring minors comply with curfews.
Officials also assured that the ongoing operations would remain fair and respectful of human rights through coordination with local government and barangay leaders.