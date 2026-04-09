Metro ordinance violations near 50K

This brings the three-day total to 48,257 apprehensions.

The Southern Police District reported the highest number of apprehensions with 9,503. Other figures included 4,336 in Quezon City, 3,878 in the Northern district, 2,916 in the Eastern district, and 2,743 in Manila.

Of the total number of individuals stopped by police, 15,584 were warned and released, 7,389 were fined, and 403 face court charges.

The most frequent offenses involved public drinking and smoking, with 7,300 cases. Other common violations included 2,543 cases of individuals being shirtless in public, 2,070 minor curfew violations, and 572 noise complaints related to videoke or karaoke use.

An additional 12,485 cases were recorded for various infractions such as loitering and public disturbance.