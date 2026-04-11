DPWH urges fast completion of two Tarlac bypass roads

The two road projects include Estrada-Navy-New Clark City Bypass Road in the town of Capas and Concepcion-Bamban Bypass Road in the town of Bamban.

Both bypass roads will serve as farm-to-market roads that will ensure speedy and safe delivery of agricultural products from the farm to the local public markets.

According to Dizon, the aim of the project is to provide an alternative route to the commercial areas of Tarlac and help save fuel costs as prices for fuel continues to increase in the whole country.

The two bypass roass are expected to be completed by next year.

Several bypass road projects are currently being developed or are already operational in Tarlac to decongest main thoroughfares like MacArthur Highway and support agricultural transport.

Tarlac's bypass network is heavily integrated with the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX), which connects to the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) at the Tarlac City exit.