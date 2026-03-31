New CLLEX exit to Cabanatuan opens, seen to ease traffic and cut fuel costs

“Alam mo naman, napakatrapik ng ating national road papasok ng Cabanatuan… so maiiwasan na iyon ng ating mga kababayan,” Dizon said.

He emphasized that the project is part of a broader push to construct bypass roads across Central and Northern Luzon to address long-standing traffic bottlenecks.

“’Yan talaga ang makakapagbigay ng napakalaking ginhawa sa mga biyahero… lalo na ngayon na napakataas ng presyo ng gasolina at diesel,” Dizon added, reaffirming the administration’s priority on infrastructure development.

On the topic of perennial flooding in the Cagayan Valley, which sometimes renders coastal routes impassable, Dizon acknowledged that large-scale solutions like tunnels may take time, but stressed that quicker, high-impact measures—such as bypass roads and flood mitigation under “Oplan Kontra Baha”—remain the focus.

“Kung aasa lang tayo sa mga lumang highways… napaka-congested na,” he said.

Dizon also confirmed that Maharlika Highway will undergo further rehabilitation after Holy Week, particularly in Quezon and Bicol provinces, to improve travel conditions along this major artery linking Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The CLLEX exit extension marks a milestone in national transport planning, as the expressway is set to evolve into a major east-west corridor connecting Tarlac City to Nueva Ecija, with future links to other high-capacity expressways, such as the proposed North Luzon East Expressway to Metro Manila and beyond.

As Holy Week travel peaks, authorities are urging motorists to take advantage of the new route to avoid congestion on older highways and conserve fuel, aligning with broader national efforts to improve mobility and reduce energy demand.