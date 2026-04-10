P101M shabu seized in Parañaque, Leyte ops

Authorities seized more than P101 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested six suspects in separate anti-drug operations in Parañaque City and Leyte, the Philippine National Police said Friday.
In Parañaque, joint operatives of the PNP and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested five alleged high-value individuals, including a 35-year-old woman known as “Bossing,” during a buy-bust operation in a residential area in Sun Valley.
Authorities recovered more than 13 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P91.04 million, along with firearms, ammunition, cash, and other evidence.
In a separate operation in Dulag, Leyte, a 45-year-old suspect listed as Rank No. 3 in the regional target list was arrested, with authorities confiscating about 1.5 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P10.5 million.
Police said all evidence was properly marked and inventoried in accordance with procedures. Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operations and vowed to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs.
“Hindi titigil ang PNP sa pagtugis sa mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga… We will continue to act decisively, within the bounds of the law, to protect our communities,” he said.
“The fight against illegal continues and we owe it to the Filipino people to ensure safer communities,” he added.