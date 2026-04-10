P101M shabu seized in Parañaque, Leyte ops

Police said all evidence was properly marked and inventoried in accordance with procedures. Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operations and vowed to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Hindi titigil ang PNP sa pagtugis sa mga sangkot sa ilegal na droga… We will continue to act decisively, within the bounds of the law, to protect our communities,” he said.

“The fight against illegal continues and we owe it to the Filipino people to ensure safer communities,” he added.