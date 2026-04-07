P1-M shabu seized, suspect nabbed in Tacloban buy-bust

Police said the evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of witnesses and recorded using body-worn cameras. The items were later brought to the Regional Forensic Unit 8 for laboratory examination.

The suspect is now under police custody as authorities prepare charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

“I commend the efforts of our operatives. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of TCPO operatives who worked tirelessly to eradicate illegal drugs in the city,” Getigan said.