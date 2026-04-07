P1-M shabu seized, suspect nabbed in Tacloban buy-bust

TACLOBAN CITY — Anti-drug operatives arrested a suspected high-value drug personality and seized more than P1 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation Tuesday morning, 7 April, along the bypass road in Barangay Tigbao.
Tacloban City Police Office chief Col. Noelito Getigan identified the suspect as alias “Win,” 43, unemployed, who was apprehended after selling suspected shabu to an undercover police agent.
Authorities recovered 10 sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, along with personal belongings and marked money used in the operation.
The seized drugs weighed about 150 grams with an estimated value of P1,020,000, based on Dangerous Drugs Board valuation.
Police said the evidence was marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of witnesses and recorded using body-worn cameras. The items were later brought to the Regional Forensic Unit 8 for laboratory examination.
The suspect is now under police custody as authorities prepare charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.
“I commend the efforts of our operatives. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of TCPO operatives who worked tirelessly to eradicate illegal drugs in the city,” Getigan said.