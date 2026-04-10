Funding crunch caps service contracting program at 2 weeks

Roll-out all at once

“We can manage two weeks, to be honest, because this is nationwide, but we are still trying to extend it to three weeks, although we might have difficulty because we will be rolling it out all at once,” Lopez said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had announced that under the SC program, the government, through DoTr, starting 15 April, will pay operators and drivers from P40 to 100 per kilometers. “This will be an additional take-home pay from the fares that they get from their passengers.”