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‘Ketamine Queen’ jailed for 15 years

‘Ketamine Queen’ jailed for 15 years
Photo courtesy of @jasveens on Facebook
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LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — A British-American dealer dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” who sold the drugs that killed “Friends” star Matthew Perry, and boasted she supplied an elite circle of Hollywood VIPs, was jailed for 15 years on Wednesday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, was one of five people charged over the death of the beloved Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

Sangha, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles, from where she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers.

‘Ketamine Queen’ jailed for 15 years
P30.78m ketamine shipment seized in Clark
drugs
Jasveen Sangha
Ketamine Queen

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