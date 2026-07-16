Police seized more than ₱1 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested 23 alleged drug personalities in a series of anti-illegal drug operations across southern Metro Manila over a two-day period, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Thursday.
The operations, conducted from July 15 to July 16 across the district's five cities and one municipality, led to the confiscation of approximately 156.53 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated street value of ₱1,064,404 based on the government's standard drug price.
The anti-drug campaign accounted for the largest haul among the district's latest law enforcement operations, which also resulted in the arrest of 65 law violators for various offenses.
Police said the seizure dealt another blow to the illegal drug trade by preventing the prohibited substance from reaching communities in the district's jurisdiction, which covers Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas and the municipality of Pateros.
Aside from the anti-drug operations, the SPD conducted 16 manhunt operations that resulted in the arrest of 16 wanted persons, including two top most wanted fugitives, one most wanted person and 13 other wanted individuals.
Authorities also carried out 10 anti-illegal gambling operations, arresting 24 individuals and confiscating ₱6,173 in bet money.
Separate operations against loose firearms led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of two firearms.
Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco said the latest accomplishments reflected the district's sustained crackdown on criminality, with the anti-drug campaign remaining a priority.
"Hindi lamang bilang ng mga naaresto ang sukatan ng ating tagumpay. Ang bawat drug personality na naaresto, bawat wanted person na nahuli, at bawat iligal na baril na nasamsam ay katumbas ng mga krimeng ating napigilan at mga buhay na ating naprotektahan," Cinco said in a statement.