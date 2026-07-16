Police seized more than ₱1 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested 23 alleged drug personalities in a series of anti-illegal drug operations across southern Metro Manila over a two-day period, the Southern Police District (SPD) said on Thursday.

The operations, conducted from July 15 to July 16 across the district's five cities and one municipality, led to the confiscation of approximately 156.53 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, with an estimated street value of ₱1,064,404 based on the government's standard drug price.

The anti-drug campaign accounted for the largest haul among the district's latest law enforcement operations, which also resulted in the arrest of 65 law violators for various offenses.