DTI to stage National Food Fair with 320 MSMEs at SM Megamall

Among the highlights are food businesses established by former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have transitioned into entrepreneurship, showcasing how enterprise development can generate sustainable livelihoods.

This year’s edition will spotlight the coconut industry, one of the country’s priority agricultural sectors. In line with the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, participating MSMEs will present products that demonstrate the sector’s versatility and export potential.

A dedicated Halal segment will feature certified and Halal-ready products, supporting efforts to expand the Philippines’ presence in the global Halal market through improved certification, standards compliance and product development.

The DTI Business Connect Lounge will facilitate business matching between MSMEs and institutional buyers, including distributors and retailers, with the goal of securing supply agreements and long-term partnerships.

The fair is open to the public with free admission. Visitors can access product sampling, live demonstrations and interactive activities, while buyers are given access to a curated pool of market-ready enterprises.