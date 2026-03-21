Manila opens market opportunities for small firms, Halal sector

More than just a showcase of flavors

“More than just a showcase of flavors, the event also features Capacity Building Seminars designed to support local entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and stakeholders,” DTCAM said.

Kicking off the lineup is the Manila Halal Festival from 23 to 25 March at the Inner Court of Manila City Hall.

Organized in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism, the event highlights Halal-certified products and the broader Halal ecosystem in the Philippines.

Manila as a hub for global competitiveness

Beyond a food showcase, the festival includes Capacity Building Seminars intended to support local entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and stakeholders, positioning Manila as a hub for inclusive growth and global competitiveness.

The event also provides businesses a platform to reach new markets and tap into the increasing demand for Halal products locally and internationally.