Fair aims to boost local MSMEs

Among this year’s highlights are food enterprises established by former overseas Filipino workers who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship. Their stories reflect how business development can create sustainable livelihood opportunities back home.

The 2026 edition will also spotlight the coconut industry, one of the country’s priority agricultural sectors. In line with the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, participating enterprises will present a wide range of coconut-based products, demonstrating the sector’s versatility and strong export potential.

A dedicated halal segment will feature certified and halal-ready products, supporting DTI’s continuing efforts to strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the global Halal market through improved certification, standards compliance, and product development.

To further enhance market linkages, the DTI Business Connect Lounge will facilitate business matching between MSMEs and institutional buyers, including distributors and retailers, with the goal of translating engagements into supply agreements and long-term partnerships.

Open to the public with free admission, the Fair will offer product sampling, live demonstrations, and interactive activities. Buyers will gain access to a curated selection of market-ready enterprises, while MSMEs will benefit from expanded opportunities for growth and collaboration.