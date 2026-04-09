AAJA-Asia launches Phl subchapter; targets training, peer support

Organizers said the initiative aligns with AAJA-Asia’s broader mission to strengthen trust in public interest journalism, amplify underrepresented voices and foster the next generation of media practitioners across Asia.

Growing interest from local journalists

Regina Hing, journalist and at-large board member and co-vice president for the Philippines, said the formation of the subchapter reflects growing interest from Filipino journalists to be part of the regional network.

“We established the Philippines chapter a few months ago because [t]here was great interest from the Philippines for a subchapter to integrate into the regional chapter,” Hing said.

AAJA-Asia, founded in 1996, has expanded from the United States to Asia, with the Philippines becoming its sixth subchapter in the region, alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Nepal and South Korea.

Hing noted that the organization has evolved to include not only journalists but also professionals working in related fields such as communications and public relations.