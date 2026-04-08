AAJA-Asia expands with Philippines subchapter; targets training, peer support

The Asian American Journalists Association-Asia (AAJA-Asia) officially launched its Philippines subchapter on 8 April at the Microsoft office in Makati, marking its expansion in the region and strengthening its network of media professionals.

The subchapter aims to support journalists in the Philippines through professional development, peer collaboration and regional engagement.

Organizers said the initiative aligns with AAJA-Asia’s broader mission to strengthen trust in public interest journalism, amplify underrepresented voices and foster the next generation of media practitioners across Asia.

Regina Hing, journalist and at-large board member and co-vice president for the Philippines, said the formation of the subchapter reflects growing interest from Filipino journalists to be part of the regional network.

“We established the Philippines chapter a few months ago because [t]here was great interest from the Philippines for a subchapter to integrate into the regional chapter,” Hing said.

AAJA-Asia, founded in 1996, has expanded from the United States to Asia, with the Philippines becoming its sixth subchapter in the region, alongside Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Nepal and South Korea.

Hing noted that the organization has evolved to include not only journalists but also professionals working in related fields such as communications and public relations.

Among its key programs are training workshops, leadership initiatives, mentorship opportunities and cross-border reporting collaborations. These include the Executive Leadership Program and climate reporting initiatives.

“For me personally, the benefit of it is that it has given me a much wider network regionally,” Hing said.

“The fact that you have a ready network of journalists in the region that you can tap for whatever, whether it's to work together on stories, whether it's for professional development, [t]hat has been the biggest benefit.”

She added that the Philippines remains an important hub for journalism in Asia, with strong participation in regional discussions on press freedom and media development.

During the launch, organizers emphasized the role of collaboration in addressing regional issues such as climate reporting, diversity in media and newsroom innovation.

The event also featured interactive activities, including a quiz night hosted by Josh Aquino, head of communications at Microsoft Philippines.

In one segment, attendees used Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to solve complex mathematical problems within a limited timeframe. Participants utilized the tool’s capabilities, allowing the system to analyze images and generate quick, accurate answers.