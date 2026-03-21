Phl pushes digital, workforce agenda for ASEAN

“As the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairship in 2026, we have a unique opportunity to maximize this platform — not just to host conversations, but to shape regional direction, especially in today’s era of digital transformation. At the center of this effort is an urgent recognition that workforce development will determine whether we succeed or fall behind in the digital economy,” said Kiko Benitez, head of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Inputs from development institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia highlighted the need for faster policy alignment to match the rapid expansion of the region’s digital economy.

“ASEAN’s digital economy is expanding faster than the policy environment can keep pace,” said Herminio Bagro, USABC’s Philippines Chief Representative. “The opportunity now is to turn DEFA commitments into interoperable rules, strengthen digital infrastructure, and align workforce development with industry demand – so businesses can scale and growth translates into quality jobs across the region.”

Participants outlined key policy directions, including developing interoperable and secure digital systems, setting clear rules for cross-border data flows, and deepening public-private collaboration to support small businesses in adopting digital tools.

They also underscored the urgency of scaling workforce upskilling and reskilling programs to meet evolving industry demands, as well as strengthening regional cooperation on cybersecurity and digital trust frameworks.

“Inclusive digitalization and workforce readiness are not just economic priorities – they are the foundation for ensuring that ASEAN’s growth is broad-based and durable. ASEAN-BAC Philippines is committed to bringing practical, people-centered solutions to the Chairship agenda, and this session advanced that work in a meaningful way,” said Josephine Romero, Senior Adviser of the ASEAN-BAC Philippines.

The roundtable series will conclude on 14 April with a session on artificial intelligence, with insights feeding into a Strategic Action Plan ahead of the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in May.