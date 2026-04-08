MidEast tension delays Phl passport releases

It added that it is working closely with its third-party service provider to resolve the printing delays for electronic passports and resume normal operations.

The advisory comes despite a recent diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East. The United States, Israel and Iran reached an agreement Tuesday for a two-week ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is a vital global shipping lane through which 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes. The pact was reached six weeks after the start of the conflict.

Iran initially rejected a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire but consented to the shorter deal less than two hours before a deadline set by the US government.

The DFA advised applicants requiring emergency or urgent consular services to contact the Office of Consular Affairs. Inquiries can be sent via email to oca.concerns@dfa.gov.ph or passportconcerns@dfa.gov.ph.

The agency also provided telephone hotlines for use during business hours: (02) 8234-3488 for appointment concerns and (02) 8651-9400 for passport, authentication, and other general consular inquiries.

A full directory of consular offices is available on the agency’s official website.