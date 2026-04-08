Expect 10 to 15 working-day delay in passport release: DFA

They can also reach out to other consular offices through https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/transparency/co-directory.

The DFA also provided telephone numbers that the applicants may contact for concerns during working days: (02) 8234 – 3488 for passport appointment and (02) 8651 – 9400 for passport, authentication, and other consular inquiries.

The advisory follows an agreement by the United States, Israel, and Iran for a two-week ceasefire, primarily to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route where 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through.

The pact was reached after a month and a half into the war. Although Iran initially rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for a 45-day ceasefire, it subsequently consented to the deal on Tuesday, less than two hours before Washington’s ultimatum expired.