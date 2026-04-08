Expect 10 to 15 working-day delay in passport release: DFA

Expect delays in the release of passport applications filed beginning the last week of March due to logistical and supply chain issues arising from the crisis in the Middle East, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.
The release of new passports is expected to take 10 to 15 working days from the date of application until further notice.
The DFA, however, assured that they are “closely working with the third-party service provider” for the printing of the electronic passports to resolve the delays and resume operations as soon as possible.
Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services are advised to contact the DFA-Office of Consular Affairs Aseana through oca.concerns@dfa.gov.ph for OCA concerns and passportconcerns@dfa.gov.ph for passport concerns.
They can also reach out to other consular offices through https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/transparency/co-directory.
The DFA also provided telephone numbers that the applicants may contact for concerns during working days: (02) 8234 – 3488 for passport appointment and (02) 8651 – 9400 for passport, authentication, and other consular inquiries.
The advisory follows an agreement by the United States, Israel, and Iran for a two-week ceasefire, primarily to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route where 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through.
The pact was reached after a month and a half into the war. Although Iran initially rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for a 45-day ceasefire, it subsequently consented to the deal on Tuesday, less than two hours before Washington’s ultimatum expired.