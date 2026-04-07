LTFRB fast-tracks P5K petrol subsidies

“Our goal is to complete the entire distribution process in the soonest possible time,” Mendoza said. “It cannot be delayed any longer because gasoline and diesel prices continue to surge.”

The government has already distributed nearly P1 billion to beneficiaries nationwide. The program covers drivers and operators of both modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express units, regular and point-to-point buses, TNVS partners, taxis and tricycles.

Delivery services and motorcycle taxis are also included in the subsidy list.

Regional data shows the National Capital Region received the largest share of aid so far with P200 million distributed. Other major allocations include P150 million through the LTFRB Central Office, P99 million in CALABARZON, P86 million in Central Visayas, P82 million in Central Luzon, and P69 million in Northern Mindanao.