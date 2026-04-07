LTFRB speeds up P5,000 fuel aid rollout amid price surge

The program includes drivers and operators of modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express units, regular and point-to-point buses, transport network vehicle service partners, taxis, and tricycles. Delivery riders and motorcycle taxi drivers are also among the beneficiaries.

Data from the LTFRB showed the bulk of the distribution was in the National Capital Region, with P200 million released, followed by the central office at P150 million, Calabarzon at P99 million, Central Visayas at nearly P86 million, Central Luzon at P82 million, and Northern Mindanao at P69 million.

Mendoza directed regional officials to intensify coordination with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure faster distribution.

“In addition to that, the instruction of the President and Secretary is to make sure that no driver and operator is left behind,” he said.

He also assured that safeguards are in place to ensure a scam-free distribution process.

“All qualified beneficiaries will receive assistance, and we will ensure that the process is scam-free so that only the rightful beneficiaries get the subsidy,” Mendoza added.