LTFRB speeds up P5,000 fuel aid rollout amid price surge

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Tuesday said the distribution of P5,000 fuel subsidies to public utility drivers and operators will not be delayed amid rising fuel prices.
LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza said the agency is streamlining its distribution process to ensure faster and more efficient rollout nationwide.
“Our goal is to complete the entire distribution process in the soonest possible time. It cannot be delayed any longer because gasoline and diesel prices continue to surge,” Mendoza said in Filipino.
Nearly P1 billion in fuel subsidies has already been released to beneficiaries, covering public utility vehicle drivers and operators across the country.
The program includes drivers and operators of modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express units, regular and point-to-point buses, transport network vehicle service partners, taxis, and tricycles. Delivery riders and motorcycle taxi drivers are also among the beneficiaries.
Data from the LTFRB showed the bulk of the distribution was in the National Capital Region, with P200 million released, followed by the central office at P150 million, Calabarzon at P99 million, Central Visayas at nearly P86 million, Central Luzon at P82 million, and Northern Mindanao at P69 million.
Mendoza directed regional officials to intensify coordination with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure faster distribution.
“In addition to that, the instruction of the President and Secretary is to make sure that no driver and operator is left behind,” he said.
He also assured that safeguards are in place to ensure a scam-free distribution process.
“All qualified beneficiaries will receive assistance, and we will ensure that the process is scam-free so that only the rightful beneficiaries get the subsidy,” Mendoza added.