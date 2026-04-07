Cops seize unlicensed firearm

Authorities said the unemployed resident was reported by concerned citizens who sent a text message to police, claiming the man’s presence was causing panic in the community.

Patrolling officers responded to the radio call and spotted a man matching the informant’s description upon arrival.

During the arrest, police recovered a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum revolver without a serial number, loaded with two rounds of live ammunition.

The suspect faces charges of violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. He remains in police custody pending formal filing of the case.