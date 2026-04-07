Armed man collared in Muntinlupa

An armed man was arrested by police authorities in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City early Tuesday morning after concerned citizens reported a threat in their community.
The suspect, identified only by the alias Albert, 47, was apprehended at around 1:11 a.m. at Bautista Compound, Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City.
Alias Albert, an unemployed resident of the same barangay, was reported to be roaming the area while armed, causing panic among local residents.
Acting on a radio call regarding a tip received via text message, patrolling police officers immediately proceeded to the location to verify the report.
Upon arrival, police officers spotted a man matching the description provided by the informant. The operatives approached the suspect and discovered him in possession of a small firearm, leading to his immediate arrest.
Recovered from the suspect was one Magnum .357 revolver (Smith & Wesson) without a serial number, along with two rounds of live ammunition.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared for filing against the suspect.