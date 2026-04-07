AdventEnergy seals power deal with Frabelle 

“This partnership comes at a very important time, as securing a more stable and predictable supply is essential for our operations, and today’s agreement is a meaningful step toward that goal,” Frabelle Cold Chain president Wilfredo Salazar said.

The deal comes as the Philippine cold chain sector is projected to grow by 8 to 10 percent annually, according to the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines after tightening food safety standards, shifting consumer behavior, and aggressive retail modernization.

In another related development, AdventEnergy said it also aggregated energy supply for large users such as the SM Group and DITO Telecommunity.

As of the end of 2025, the Aboitiz Group held a 26 percent share of the country’s competitive retail electricity segment.

RAP enables qualified end-users to consolidate their electricity requirements and directly tap licensed suppliers for better rates.