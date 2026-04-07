AdventEnergy seals power aggregation deal with Frabelle

Full-service facilities

The Frabelle Cold Chain Group operates full-service facilities strategically located near major ports and highways in Metro Manila.

It is part of the Frabelle Group of Companies, whose operations range from deep-sea fishing and aquaculture to canning, food manufacturing, trading, cold storage, and shipyard services.

“This partnership comes at a crucial time, as securing a more stable and predictable supply is essential to our operations, and today’s agreement is a meaningful step toward that goal,” Frabelle Cold Chain president Wilfredo Salazar said.

The deal comes as the Philippine cold chain sector is projected to grow by 8 to 10 percent annually, according to the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines, after tightening food safety standards, shifting consumer behavior, and aggressive retail modernization.