AdventEnergy seals power aggregation deal with Frabelle

AdventEnergy, the retail electricity arm of Aboitiz Power Corp., has finalized the aggregation of two Frabelle Cold Storage Corp. facilities in Navotas, securing a combined 746 kilowatts of demand under the Energy Regulatory Commission’s Retail Aggregation Program (RAP).
“Retail aggregation provides critical industries, like food storage, with reliable and dependable power that can help safeguard food quality,” AdventEnergy vice president for retail operations and portfolio management Gina Camacho-David said on Tuesday.
Full-service facilities
The Frabelle Cold Chain Group operates full-service facilities strategically located near major ports and highways in Metro Manila.
It is part of the Frabelle Group of Companies, whose operations range from deep-sea fishing and aquaculture to canning, food manufacturing, trading, cold storage, and shipyard services.
“This partnership comes at a crucial time, as securing a more stable and predictable supply is essential to our operations, and today’s agreement is a meaningful step toward that goal,” Frabelle Cold Chain president Wilfredo Salazar said.
The deal comes as the Philippine cold chain sector is projected to grow by 8 to 10 percent annually, according to the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines, after tightening food safety standards, shifting consumer behavior, and aggressive retail modernization.