Phl School for the Deaf receives learning equipment

AdventEnergy, AboitizPower’s retail electricity supply arm, and New World Makati Hotel recently donated a knowledge TV and portable media library to the Philippine School for the Deaf in Pasay City. The donation, part of AdventEnergy’s "Advent Wave of Service" corporate social responsibility campaign, aims to support the unique learning needs of differently-abled students.

Representatives from AdventEnergy and New World Makati Hotel, joined by students and faculty from the school, participated in the turnover ceremony. Also present were representatives from the Knowledge Channel, AdventEnergy’s education partner, and the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc.