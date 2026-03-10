Cebu manufacturer taps Aboitiz solar to save costs

Aboitiz Power, through its joint venture Advent Upgrade Solar Inc. (AUSI), is powering up Cebu-based industrial food manufacturer Marcel FoodSciences, Inc. with a 793.6 kilowatt-peak rooftop solar system at its Sibonga facility.

Equipped with over 1,000 solar panels, the project is expected to generate nearly 1,401,450 kWh of renewable energy in its first year, enabling Marcel FoodSciences to operate more efficiently while lowering its carbon footprint.