Sarah Lahbati eyes Paris home in Netflix’s luxe property series

During the episode, the actress introduced her multicultural roots in fluent French, sharing, “My father is Moroccan and my mother is Filipino. But I grew up in Geneva.” Her ease with the language caught attention, adding another layer to her on-screen presence as she navigated the luxury market.

Among the properties she viewed was a refined Parisian apartment near the iconic Arc de Triomphe, known for its classic architecture and stylish interiors. Lahbati gravitated toward spaces that offer both comfort and functionality, emphasizing the importance of room for her children as well as areas suited for hosting—something she linked to her Filipino upbringing.

She also spoke candidly about her current life stage, noting the need for a home that accommodates her personal space while supporting her role as a mother.

While no final decision has been confirmed, Lahbati expressed optimism about finding the right fit, hinting that the Parisian chapter may soon become a reality for her and her family.