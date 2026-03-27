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In Brittany, residential luxury is a reality

More than just offering upscale homes, the brand embraces a deeper philosophy — for Brittany, it is more than luxury, rather ‘embracing a life of meaning, rooted in nature and enriched by refined experiences.’
ARDENNE in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community.
ARDENNE in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community. Photographs courtesy of Brittany
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Elegance at your bedside, a fresh natural breeze at your doorstep — this is the everyday experience of living in Brittany, the luxury residential arm of the Villar Group. Here, life feels like resting in bed of roses, where intimacy and grandeur effortlessly meet in a harmonious balance.

Brittany Corporation has pioneered luxury residential communities with distinct thematic identities. Drawing inspiration from some of the world’s most scenic destinations, Brittany brings refined, aspirational living closer to a select few. More than just offering upscale homes, the brand embraces a deeper philosophy — for Brittany, it is more than luxury, rather “embracing a life of meaning, rooted in nature and enriched by refined experiences.”

ARDENNE in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community.
Find your everyday paradise with Brittany

Among its newest developments are Ardenne, Veneto at Portofino South and Bern Niesen Tower, each uniquely designed yet anchored on Brittany’s core pillars: Nature, Refined Experiences and Timeless Luxury. These elements are not treated separately but are seamlessly integrated to create cohesive, immersive communities.

BERN Niesen Tower showcases wood-toned facades, with rooftop greenery.
BERN Niesen Tower showcases wood-toned facades, with rooftop greenery.
VENETO at Portofino South showcases a classic Italian countryside villa style.
VENETO at Portofino South showcases a classic Italian countryside villa style.
THE facade features natural stone creating a warm look.
THE facade features natural stone creating a warm look.

The tropical serenity of Ardenne

Designed to foster connection and well-being, Ardenne in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community. It reflects the innate Filipino value of camaraderie by creating spaces that bring people together.

Surrounded by lush landscapes and curated blooms, Ardenne offers a sanctuary-like environment where residents can enjoy both tranquility and social interaction. Its tropical aesthetic enhances the sense of escape, making everyday living feel like a retreat into nature.

The Italian intimacy of Veneto at Portofino South

Veneto at Portofino South exudes timeless European charm with a distinctly romantic appeal. This design showcases a classic Italian countryside villa style, rich in texture and old-world charm. The façade combines natural stone and smooth stucco, creating a warm, rustic yet elegant look.

 The elevated elegance of Bern Niesen Tower

In the cool, pine-covered landscapes of Baguio City rises Bern Niesen Tower, inspired by the graceful form of a pine cone. Surrounded by lush greenery and cool air, it evokes a fairytale-like sophistication that feels both serene and majestic.

ARDENNE in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community.
Either way, it’s the Britt way

This modern mid-rise residential complex showcases wood-toned façades, with rooftop greenery, and landscaped gardens for a refined, nature-inspired living environment. The design is both elegant and enduring, blending architectural sophistication with nature-inspired elements.

Brittany continues to set itself apart by refusing to settle for the ordinary. Each development is thoughtfully crafted to offer more than just a residence. Brittany ensures that luxury is not just seen but deeply felt.

Brittany
Villar Group
luxury residential properties

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