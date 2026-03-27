In Brittany, residential luxury is a reality

The tropical serenity of Ardenne

Designed to foster connection and well-being, Ardenne in Villar City is an 11.4-hectare botanical garden-inspired community. It reflects the innate Filipino value of camaraderie by creating spaces that bring people together.

Surrounded by lush landscapes and curated blooms, Ardenne offers a sanctuary-like environment where residents can enjoy both tranquility and social interaction. Its tropical aesthetic enhances the sense of escape, making everyday living feel like a retreat into nature.

The Italian intimacy of Veneto at Portofino South

Veneto at Portofino South exudes timeless European charm with a distinctly romantic appeal. This design showcases a classic Italian countryside villa style, rich in texture and old-world charm. The façade combines natural stone and smooth stucco, creating a warm, rustic yet elegant look.

The elevated elegance of Bern Niesen Tower

In the cool, pine-covered landscapes of Baguio City rises Bern Niesen Tower, inspired by the graceful form of a pine cone. Surrounded by lush greenery and cool air, it evokes a fairytale-like sophistication that feels both serene and majestic.