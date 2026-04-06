PhilWeb to power Newport’s online gaming surge

PhilWeb said the tie-up will help the company expand its business-to-business footprint in regulated online gaming, giving it access to Newport World Resorts’ ecosystem of hotels, retail, and entertainment.

The agreement remains “subject to applicable regulatory requirements and approvals.”

To recall, PhilWeb is also powering Okada Manila’s digital expansion through OKADA PLAY, providing the full-suite online gaming platform for the luxury casino’s entry into regulated online gaming.