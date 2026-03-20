PhilWeb drives Okada’s online gaming shift

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to providing best-in-class gaming solutions to industry leaders,” PhilWeb president Brian Ng said.

Globally-recognized luxury gaming brand

“By working with Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc., we are enabling the extension of a globally recognized luxury gaming brand into the online space through a robust and scalable platform,” he added.

The platform is expected to offer an improved customer engagement beyond Okada Manila’s physical property while opening up new income channels within the regulated online gaming ecosystem.

Okada Manila, along with other land-based operators, is racing to secure a foothold in online gaming amid shifting player demand.

Positioned as a premium challenger brand

OKADA PLAY is being positioned as a premium challenger brand, leveraging Okada’s high-end image and PhilWeb’s expertise in regulated gaming systems.

“OKADA PLAY marks a strategic step in scaling our digital gaming presence and reinforcing our leadership in the market,” said Nobuki Sato, president and COO of Okada Manila.

“By expanding our platform portfolio through this partnership, we are able to reach new player segments while continuing to elevate the premium digital experience associated with the Okada brand.”