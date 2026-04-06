House panel summons Ombudsman in Sara impeachment probe

He is also required to bring the Vice President’s SALNs covering the periods 2007–2013, 2016–2022, and 2022–2025.

The subpoena notes that Remulla may be accompanied by legal counsel in an advisory capacity but that counsel cannot participate or speak during the proceedings.

Failure to comply carries penalties under the law. The panel also allowed Remulla to coordinate with the committee secretary, Atty. Maria Vivian E. Banayad, prior to the hearing if needed.

“The documents are sought for the committee to be apprised of the assets, liabilities, and net worth declared by Vice President Sara Z. Duterte from the time she started public service until the present,” the panel said in a separate statement.

Two verified impeachment complaints are pending against Duterte. One was filed by Reverend Father Joel Saballa and others and endorsed by House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima.

The other was filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr. and Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union.

The complaints allege that Duterte committed betrayal of public trust and culpable violations of the Constitution, including the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds for bribes, threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, and the accumulation of unexplained wealth.