Ombudsman set to cooperate with Justice panel subpoenas

“We have streamlined the processes for all SALNs kaya po pag mag-request po ang kung sino man mabilis po talaga ang proseso niyan,” he said.

Aside from the production of Duterte’s SALNs, Clavano said that the Ombudsman was also investigating the various allegations raised in the various impeachment complaints and affidavit of supposed “bagman” Ramil Madriaga against the Vice President.

“We are very careful to make sure that we do not on any unconstitutional grounds. Yung investigation regarding VP Sara is ongoing,” he explained.

“At the very end the inclination of the Office of the Ombudsman is that we have to refer the same to the proper forum for impeachment,” he added.

Clavano expressed that their office was committed to distinguish facts from politics to ensure that the investigation would arrive at an objective outcome.

The SALN of Duterte was one of the many documents that the Justice panel issued subpoenas on during its first hearing into the determination of probable cause on Wednesday, March 25.

Among the other records sought for by the investigative body were the bank records and income tax returns of the Vice President and husband Mans Carpio from 2007 to 2025 as it looked to probe an P80 million increase in Duterte’s net worth logged in 2024.

The next hearing of the House Justice Committee is set for April 14, where witnesses involved in the proceedings are scheduled to participate in the proceedings.