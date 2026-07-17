Padilla, however, has yet to submit any pleading or formally communicate with the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Surprisingly, one person has chosen to ignore the Ombudsman's order. That's Senator Robin Padilla. Maybe he will just adopt the arguments of the persons who are charged with him," Remulla said.

"He has not filed anything, he has not responded, he has not said anything about the case, the summons given to him. The deadline has passed. I don't know. He chooses to ignore the Ombudsman, then so be it," he added.

Remulla said Padilla's failure to respond would be treated as a waiver of his right to contest the allegations.

"They are given the chance to deny, dispute or explain. But he can choose to waive everything. It looks like he has chosen to waive it. I don't know if he's being given any legal advice," he said.

The Ombudsman noted that Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, the other senator named in the complaint, had already submitted his counter-affidavit.

In a statement, Cayetano's legal counsel said the senator filed his counter-affidavit by registered mail on 8 July, followed by a manifestation personally submitted to the Ombudsman on 9 July.

"Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano's Counter-Affidavit was filed on 08 July 2026 by registered mail. We then personally filed a Manifestation the next day, 09 July 2026, duly stamped received by the Office of the Ombudsman, informing the anti-graft body of our earlier filing by registered mail," the statement read.

The lawyer said the filing by registered mail was made out of caution due to possible work suspensions brought about by Typhoon Inday.

Asked about the contents of Cayetano's submission, Remulla declined to comment, saying he does not micromanage investigations handled by his office.

"I haven't read it. I do not micromanage the cases here. We just want them to answer. It's not my style to force a