Go presses oil price pressures action

“As we return to work after Holy Week, we carry with us the challenges faced by our people, especially the rising oil prices. That is why it is important for the government to have clear and concrete measures to help them,” he added.

Go said sectors heavily affected by fuel price hikes, including transport workers and low-income families, require sustained assistance.

“We should not neglect our people in this situation. Support must continue, especially for sectors directly affected by rising oil prices. They need to feel that the government is ready to help them,” he said.

He stressed the need for coordination among government agencies to ensure effective implementation of measures and prevent further strain on the public.

Go urged sustained vigilance and responsive governance as the country confronts external economic pressures.