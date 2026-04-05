Safe passage seen ‘energy security’ win

He emphasized that establishing a secure maritime corridor is the most viable way to bolster the nation’s fuel reserves.

“I commend the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Energy for their swift and decisive action in securing this assurance. This development gives us hope and confidence that the economic disruption caused by the Middle East conflict will be tempered for the benefit of Filipino consumers,” he said.

Gatchalian added that contingency plans would continue under the Senate’s PROTECT initiative to safeguard citizens affected by the global fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros urged Filipinos to hold on to hope amid adversity, particularly for overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East separated from their families.

Hope bolstered

“We also include in our prayers their loved ones here in the Philippines — the ones waiting, worrying, and hoping they are safe and will be able to return home. Today, may we remember: there is always hope,” she said.