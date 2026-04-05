Philippine tankers’ safe passage hailed as an ‘energy security win’

He emphasized that establishing a secure maritime corridor is the most viable way to bolster the nation’s fuel reserves.

“I commend the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Energy for their swift and decisive action in securing this assurance. This development gives us hope and confidence that the economic disruption caused by the Middle East conflict will be tempered for the benefit of Filipino consumers,” he said.

Gatchalian added that contingency plans would continue under the Senate’s PROTECT initiative to safeguard citizens affected by the global fuel crisis.

Echoing the sentiment in a separate statement, Senator Joel Villanueva said the agreement demonstrates that “diplomacy still works” in a world often too comfortable with confrontation.

He highlighted the immediate benefits for Filipino seafarers who navigate the strait daily.

Villanueva stressed that the safety of Filipinos was central to the negotiations. He also thanked President Bongbong Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro, and the Iranian government for their roles in the successful outcome.

“We hope this access to Middle East oil supply helps soften prevailing market prices that have sharply impacted the lives of our people,” he said.

The announcement coincides with Easter Sunday, a timing noted by Villanueva for its symbolism of hope and renewal, a sentiment shared by Senator Risa Hontiveros.

“The diplomatic breakthrough carries its own meaning. Easter is the season of hope made concrete, of conviction that broken situations can still be turned around. That conviction showed up at the negotiating table this week. Our prayer is that its effects are felt quickly by every Filipino family that has been stretching too little to cover too much,” Villanueva said.

Meanwhile, Hontiveros urged Filipinos to hold on to hope amid adversity, particularly for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East separated from their families.

“Kasama rin sa dasal natin ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay dito sa Pilipinas: ang mga naghihintay, nag-aalala, at umaasang ligtas sila at makakauwi ng bansa. Ngayong araw, sana malalala natin: laging may pag-asa,” she said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier announced that Iran has assured the Philippines of “safe, unhindered, and expeditious” passage for Philippine-flagged vessels, energy shipments, and Filipino seafarers through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.