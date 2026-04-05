GTBA supports Imee’s call suspending SSS, GSIS, Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth collections

Measure is aimed at boosting disposable income

Senator Marcos’ measure aims to boost disposable income for families to cover essential needs; support tourism industry recovery by stimulating consumer activity across hospitality, transportation, and retail sectors; reduce financial stress to enhance workforce productivity; help businesses retain skilled employees critical for long-term growth; and strengthen the social safety net by protecting vulnerable groups while ensuring benefits remain accessible.

“The Global Tourism Business Association stands firmly behind Senator Imee Marcos’ timely initiative,” said GTBA president Michelle Taylan. “Our workers are the heart of the tourism industry, and supporting their financial well-being is essential to sustaining our sector’s recovery and growth.

“By temporarily suspending these deductions, we can help families weather this storm while keeping our economy moving forward,” she stressed.

The association also calls on government agencies and stakeholders to collaborate closely to ensure smooth implementation, with clear guidelines in place to maximize benefits for those most in need.