GTBA backs Imee call to suspend gov’t contributions

The Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) has expressed support for Senator Imee Marcos’ proposal to temporarily suspend contribution collections and loan payments to key state-run institutions, citing the need to ease financial pressure on Filipino workers amid rising costs.

In a statement, the group endorsed the call for a temporary halt on payments to the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Pag-IBIG Fund, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

The proposal aims to provide “financial breathing room” for households grappling with high fuel prices, elevated costs of basic goods, and the impact of a national energy emergency.