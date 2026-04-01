GTBA backs Imee call to suspend gov’t contributions

The Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) has expressed support for Senator Imee Marcos’ proposal to temporarily suspend contribution collections and loan payments to key state-run institutions, citing the need to ease financial pressure on Filipino workers amid rising costs.
In a statement, the group endorsed the call for a temporary halt on payments to the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Pag-IBIG Fund, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.
The proposal aims to provide “financial breathing room” for households grappling with high fuel prices, elevated costs of basic goods, and the impact of a national energy emergency.
GTBA President Michelle Taylan said the measure would help sustain both workers and the tourism sector as the country navigates economic pressures.
“The Global Tourism Business Association stands firmly behind Senator Imee Marcos’ timely initiative,” Taylan said.
“Our workers are the heart of the tourism industry, and supporting their financial well-being is essential to sustaining our sector’s recovery and growth. By temporarily suspending these deductions, we can help families weather this storm while keeping our economy moving forward.”
The group said the proposed suspension could increase disposable income for families, stimulate spending across tourism-related industries, and help businesses retain employees amid ongoing challenges.
GTBA also urged government agencies and stakeholders to coordinate closely to ensure smooth implementation, with clear guidelines to maximize benefits for those most affected.