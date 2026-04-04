Bontoc warns motorists of hazards after forest fire

Authorities said drivers may encounter falling rocks, poor visibility and other hazards caused by damage to the landscape. Motorists were advised to slow down, keep a safe distance and remain alert for sudden obstructions.

The council also urged the public to stop activities that can trigger fires, including kaingin (slash-and-burn farming) and improper disposal of cigarette butts and other flammable materials.

The agency also highlighted the health and environmental risks associated with forest fires, noting that smog can deteriorate air quality.

Residents and travelers are encouraged to monitor updates from local authorities and prioritize safety measures while the affected area remains under observation.