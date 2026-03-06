Fire incidents in Cordillera rise in early 2026 — BFP

BAGUIO CITY — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in the Cordillera region reported an increase in fire incidents this year compared with the same period in January and February 2025.

BFP-Cordillera Chief of Operations FSupt. Katherine Albino said 85 fire incidents have been recorded so far in 2026, resulting in two fatalities and one injury. This is higher than the 49 fire incidents recorded during the same period in 2025.

Albino said 43 forest and grass fires were reported across the region in January and February 2026. The province of Benguet recorded the highest number of incidents, with 21 cases.

She disclosed that discarded cigarette butts were identified as the primary cause of non-structural fires this year. Other causes included open flames from farm clearing and slash-and-burn farming, locally known as “kaingin.”

Meanwhile, structural fires reached a total of 42 cases. The leading causes were unattended cooking, electrical ignition caused by arcing, and electrical ignition resulting from loose connections.

The BFP advised the public, especially those practicing the kaingin system, to exercise extreme caution during farm clearing. Fire authorities warned that open flames used in traditional agricultural practices can easily spiral out of control due to dry vegetation and unpredictable mountain winds characteristic of the Cordillera terrain.

The agency emphasized that any intentional burning must be closely monitored and should never be left unattended, as even a small ember can ignite a massive forest fire.

Residents were also urged to inspect their home electrical systems and remain vigilant in the kitchen to help prevent residential fire incidents.