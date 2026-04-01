SM malls power EVs during Holy Week travels

Sustainable travel

“By making EV charging accessible in familiar community spaces, we aim to make sustainable travel practical and convenient for everyday trips and holiday road trips alike,” SM Cares said.

The expanding EV infrastructure reflects SM’s commitment to supporting sustainable mobility in the Philippines. With fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, electric vehicles are emerging as a practical and environmentally conscious option for many drivers.

Maximizing time beyond just EV charging

Beyond just charging, SM malls provide a chance for motorists to maximize their time. Drivers can enjoy a meal with family, shop for essentials, or simply relax while their vehicles recharge.

This Holy Week, EV owners are encouraged to plan their trips around SM malls, ensuring their vehicles stay powered while they take advantage of the full mall experience.

As SM puts it, the message is clear: “Charge up on the go, enjoy your mall visit, and choose a greener, more sustainable trip.”