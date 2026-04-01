Herbosa faces graft raps over P1.4-billion ‘wasted drugs’

Petitioners allege that various medicines and vaccines were left to rot in warehouses due to a failure to distribute them properly. The group described the situation as a “criminal dereliction of duty and a direct violation of public trust.”

The complainants further alleged that the Department of Health ordered the prompt disposal of expiring medications in an attempt to avoid media scrutiny.

To prevent the potential tampering of evidence, the group requested that the Ombudsman place the named officials under preventive suspension while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest in a series of legal challenges against Herbosa. On 10 March, a separate complaint was filed alleging the rigging of a P1.8 billion contract for mobile care facilities.