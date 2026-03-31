Rep. Romualdez honors Leyte cadet who topped PNPA class

Before entering the academy, Cagasan took up a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology at Visayas State University as a scholar of the Department of Agriculture.

Romualdez said her stint at VSU “says much about the kind of formation that serious institutions can give to young people with talent and purpose.”

“There is something deeply meaningful in the fact that a university long known for agriculture and science also helped produce a future police officer whose life story now speaks of courage, duty, and sacrifice,” the lawmaker said.

“Ipinapakita nito na kapag seryoso ang isang paaralan sa paghubog ng isip at pagkatao, ang naibibigay nito sa bayan ay hindi lang graduates kundi mga lider na may dangal, malasakit at puso sa paglilingkod,” he added.

Romualdez said VSU deserves recognition not only for its long and distinguished academic legacy in Leyte and the Visayas but also for continuing to produce young people whose excellence brings honor to the province and strength to the nation.