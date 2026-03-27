Marcos to PNPA grads: No room for corruption, abuses

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy to uphold a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and human rights abuses, stressing the need to sustain public trust in law enforcement.

Speaking at the 47th commencement exercises of the “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026 at the PNPA campus, Marcos said confidence in the police has improved but remains fragile. “While the nation’s trust in the police force has climbed in these last years, there is still room for improvement,” he said. “Alam kong marami pa rin sa ating mga mamamayan ay may alinlangan sa kapulisan.” He warned that misconduct undermines public safety, adding, “Our security is weakened when the hands sworn to protect are tainted. Kaya dapat baguhin natin ito.”