Marcos to PNPA grads: No room for corruption, abuses

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy to uphold a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and human rights abuses, stressing the need to sustain public trust in law enforcement.
Speaking at the 47th commencement exercises of the “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026 at the PNPA campus, Marcos said confidence in the police has improved but remains fragile. “While the nation’s trust in the police force has climbed in these last years, there is still room for improvement,” he said. “Alam kong marami pa rin sa ating mga mamamayan ay may alinlangan sa kapulisan.” He warned that misconduct undermines public safety, adding, “Our security is weakened when the hands sworn to protect are tainted. Kaya dapat baguhin natin ito.”
Marcos said he has directed the Philippine National Police, in coordination with the National Police Commission and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, to enforce strict accountability and conduct prompt investigations into erring officers. He noted that thousands of cases have already led to disciplinary action and stressed that transparency and stronger police presence are key to rebuilding trust. “Ginagawa natin ang lahat ng mga ito dahil ang tunay na lakas ng ating kapulisan ay nasa kalinisan ng inyong dangal at prinsipyo,” he said.
The President also called on the 326 graduates to help “cleanse the ranks,” uphold the Constitution and deliver justice, particularly for the vulnerable. “Leave all other interests at the door,” he said. He cited global conflicts as a reminder of the fragility of peace and expressed confidence that the new officers would strengthen institutional credibility. “Kaya sa mga miyembro ng ‘Silang Paglaom’ Class ng 2026, taas-noo ninyong harapin ang inyong katungkulan. Magsilbi kayong liwanag sa gitna ng pagsubok at pag-asa sa bawat Pilipinong inyong pinagsisilbihan.”