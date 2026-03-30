Opposition leader accepts Xi’s invite

The KMT advocates closer relations and more exchanges with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it.

Cheng “gladly accepted” the invitation to lead a delegation to China, her party said in a statement, confirming a Xinhua report.

Cheng “looks forward to joint efforts by both parties to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and work for peace in the Taiwan Strait and greater well-being for people on both sides,” the statement said.

Chinese state media said the delegation would visit the eastern province of Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing from 7 to 12 April, but did not specify if Cheng would meet with Xi, which she has been publicly pushing for.