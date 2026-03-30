‘Maria Clara at Ibarra,’ ‘Pulang Araw’ find new life on GMA Play

Positioned as the network’s all-in-one hub for entertainment and news, GMA Play allows users to stay updated while enjoying a wide selection of programs on demand. Its rising user base — now reaching millions of downloads — signals a strong shift toward digital viewing among Filipino audiences.

Built with convenience in mind, the platform caters to viewers who prefer watching on the go. Whether on mobile devices, desktops, or smart TVs, GMA Play makes it easy to stream content anytime, reflecting today’s increasingly on-demand and screen-flexible habits.

The app is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices, with additional access through web browsers and compatible smart TV systems, offering a more immersive viewing experience at home.