DSWD mulls second round of ayuda

“We’re already planning it because we know that there is no clarity in the Middle East war. What we do know is that every day or every week, the price keeps on rising. We’re already anticipating it,” he said.

Gatchalian stated there was no concrete timetable yet, as they remain focused on providing assistance to provincial transport sectors and drivers who were either unable to claim their subsidy or were left out of the lists altogether during the first batch of payouts.

He noted, however, that the amount for the second round would remain the same at P5,000.

The support provided to drivers of public transportation is led by the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, which has set aside P30 billion of its total P60 billion budget for the initiative.

Gatchalian said DSWD has already distributed over P1 billion in assistance to 256,040 drivers in Metro Manila. He called on owners of Transport Network Companies to resubmit their unfiltered lists so the department could cover all Transport Network Vehicle Service drivers in the special payouts.